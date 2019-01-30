Rest In Power: Grammy-Winning R&B Singer James Ingram Dead At 66

Another singing great has died.

Grammy-winner James Ingram passed away after battling brain cancer. The “Baby Come To Me” singer who topped the charts in the 80s was 66-years-old.

According to TMZ, sources close to the singer told them James had been fighting the cancer for a while.

Choreographer and Grey’s Anatomy star Debbie Allen confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” she announced in a tweet on Tuesday.

“He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.”

PEOPLE reported that the Ohio native started his music career as a member of the 1970s group Revelation Funk before embarking on a solo career that “produced a string of hits in the ’80s, including his duet with Patti Austin, “Baby Come to Me,” and duet with Linda Ronstadt, “Somewhere Out There.”

Over the years, Ingram was nominated for 14 Grammys (including Best New Artist), winning two trophies for “One Hundred Ways” in 1981 and then again in 1984 for his duet with Michael McDonald, “Yah Mo B There.” He also co-wrote Michael Jackson’s hit song “P.Y.T.” with Quincey Jones and he appeared in the mega hit “We Are The World.”

Jones also took to Twitter to express his sadness around this profound loss.

“There are no words to convey how much my aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram. With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my forever,” he wrote.

Ingram is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie Robinson, and their six children.

Rest in power James. You will be missed.

