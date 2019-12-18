Remembering Those Who Died In 2019

1. Juice WRLD, 21 Juice WRLD was a new popular rapper. The 21-year-old died Dec. 8 after suffering a seizure in Chicago.

2. Edna Smith Primus, 75 Edna Smith Primus '72 won a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case in 1978 that broadened free speech rights for non-profit attorneys, and earned her a revered spot in legal history. We celebrate the life and legacy of this pioneering alumna. Read more ⏩ https://t.co/iEH1SVijeS pic.twitter.com/vjlvzK6CDf — UofSC School of Law (@UofSCLaw) December 9, 2019 According to the Associated Press Edna Smith Primus was “South Carolina civil rights lawyer who helped redefine free speech rights for attorneys.” She died Nov. 29 at the age of 75.

3. Barbara Hillary, 88 The New York Times reported that Barbara Hillary was “the first black woman on record to reach the North and South poles.” Hilklary did so after decades of working as a nurse. She was 88 years old when she died Nov. 23.

4. Charles Rogers, 38 Former Michigan State football All-American and Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers has died at 38. https://t.co/DbfiCmJ0DR #obit — SPOW (@obituarywriters) December 17, 2019 Charles Rogers, a former wide receiver with the Detroit Lions who was also a star at Michigan State University, died of cancer Nov. 11 at the age of 38.

5. Bernard Tyson, 60 Bernard J. Tyson, whose 30-year career with Kaiser Permanente led to him rising in the ranks to become the CEO in 2013, died Nov. 10 at the age of 60.

6. Ernest Gaines, 86 Ernest Gaines, who wrote novels that dealt with racial issues and discrimination in his native Louisiana, died Nov. 5 at the age of 86.

7. John Conyers, 90 John Conyers, was a Democratic Congressman from Michigan who served more than 50 years on Capitol Hill. He was the longest-serving Black U.S. Representative in history, and died Oct. 27 at 90 years old.

8. Willie Brown, 78 Source:AP Photo NFL Hall of Famer and legendary Oakland Raiders cornerback Willie Brown died Oct. 22 at the age of 78.

9. Elijah Cummings, 68 Source:AP Photo Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings was one of the main Democrats leading the charge to impeach President Donald Trump. He died Oct. 17 at the age of 68.

10. Jessye Norman, 74 Source:AP Photo Jessye Norman, the pioneering Black soprano opera singer, died Sept. 30 at 74.

11. LaShawn Daniels Source:AP Photo Grammy-winning LaShawn Daniels, who often appeared on the reality show “Tamar & Vince,” died Sept. 3. at 41

12. Pernell “Sweetpea” Whitaker, 55 Source:AP Photo Pernell Whitaker died after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Sunday, July 14. He was 55 years old.

13. Phil Freelon, 66 Source:AP Photo Phil Freelon, architect and co-designer of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, died July 9 after a battle with ALS.

14. Bushwick Bill, 52 Source:Bushwick IG Rapper and Geto Boys member, Bushwick Bill died June 9 at the age of 52. He had recently been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

15. Dr. Patricia Bath, 76 “Patricia Bath, a pioneering ophthalmologist who became the first African American female doctor to receive a medical patent after she invented a more precise treatment for cataracts, died May 30 at a hospital in San Francisco,” the Washington Post reported. “She was 76.”

16. John Singleton, 51 Source:John Singleton Courtesy Oscar-nominated movie director John Singleton died April 29. He was taken off of life support following complications from a stroke.

17. Nipsey Hussle, 33 Source:AP Photo 33-year-old Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on the afternoon of March 31 outside of the clothing store he owned in Los Angeles.

18. Frank Robinson, 83 Source:AP Photo Frank Robinson, professional baseball’s first Black manager and Hall of Famer, died Feb. 7 at the age of 83.

19. Kristoff St. John, 52 Source:PR Photos Kristoff St. John, who starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as Neil Winters, died Feb. 3 at the age of 52.

20. Kevin Barnett, 32 Source:Kevin Barnett Instagram Kevin Barnett, actor and comedian, died Jan. 22.