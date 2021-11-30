HomePhoto Galleries

Red Carpet Rundown: The Fashion Hitters At The 2021 Fashion Awards

2021 Fashion Awards

Source: Karwai Tang/ Neil Mockford/ Samir Hussein/ Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Billy Porter was the host of the 2021 Fashion Awards and brought the high fashion drama to the red carpet with an extravagant entrance complete with dancers, choreography and statement shoulder pads. Porter kicked off the evening in a statement Richard Quinn look. “About last night! Was such an honor to host the #FashionAwards. And you know zaddy had to make an on-tronce,” he captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

Unlike the digital 2020 Fashion Awards, this year’s ceremony returned to the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London where designers like Richard Quinn and Tommy Hilfiger, who received the Outstanding Achievement Award.

A notable presence was missing from this year’s celebration — the late Virgil Abloh, who passed away this weekend from a private battle with cancer was praised for his contributions to the fashion world and culture at every turn. Tommy Hilfiger mentioned the revolutionary designer in his acceptance speech.

“Virgil told me that he didn’t go a day in high school without wearing my clothes,” said Hilfiger in his speech. According to the NYTimes, “Idris Elba read Maya Angelou’s poem “When Great Trees Fall” in Mr. Abloh’s honor.”

Many of the evenings celebrities wore either Tommy Hilfiger, ie: Kris Jenner who sashayed the carpet in a red, white and blue fur shawl. Priyanka Chopra wore Richard Quinn from head to toe. Gabrielle Union was a standout in Valentino couture.

Get into the most memorable fashion looks below:

1. Sabrina Elba

Sabrina Elba Source:Getty

Sabrina Elba in David Koma and Tiffany & Co jewelry.

2. Halima Aden

Halima Aden Source:Getty

Halima Aden

3. Indya Moore

Indya Moore Source:Getty

Indya Moore

 

4. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Source:Getty

Priyanka Chopra wearing Richard Quinn.

5. Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn Source:Getty

Jourdan Dunn in Andrea Brocca and Tiffany & Co jewelry.

6. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Source:Getty

Gabrielle Union in Valentino couture and Messika jewelry. 

7. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

Billy Porter wearing Richard Quinn and Boucheron jewelery.

8. Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Source:Getty

Kris Jenner in Tommy Hilfiger.

9. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

Winnie Harlow in custom Moncler and Bulgari jewelry.

