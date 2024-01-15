Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Emmys Most Fashionable Moments

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Theare here, giving us all the glitz, glamour, and fashion that we know we need! The 75th annual Emmy Awards airs tonight, January 15, celebrating top television stars, shows, and production teams.

Some of our favorite celebs to watch this season are showing out on the carpet. We’re gagging over each look.

Black Hollywood arrived at the 2024 Emmys and did not disappoint.

Red carpet looks started with Niecy Nash. The Emmy nominee dropped a single photo of her fire look on Instagram, and that’s all the fashion lovers needed. We cannot get enough.

The Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star gives “Black Barbie” vibes in a custom black Greta Constantine gown with a velvet bodice and satin high-trumpet skirt. Her hair continues her nod to Barbie glamour with soft, romantic waves.

Mrs. Betts was styled by Wayman and Micah.

Tisha Campbell continued the black theme with another fabulous Emmy gown. Styled by J. Bolin, the actress wore a Terani Couture black dress with a wide satin waistband, criss-cross bralette, and a big, bold A-line skirt. Tisha’s hair, similar to Niecy’s, was gorgeous in big romantic waves.

Taraji P. Henson was another actress who lit up the Emmys red carpet, proving exactly why she is one of HB’s Fashion Frontrunners to watch. We are still gagging over deep fuschia couture gown and stand out ensemble. The “Abbott Elementary” nominee was styled by Wayman and Micah.

Anthony Anderson brings his mother, Mama Doris, to the 2024 Emmy stage

Actor and comediantook the center stage and mic tonight as event host. Anthony changed up the 2024 Emmy evening program with the help of his mother, Doris Bowman. Acting as the “enforcer” during the show, she kept things moving in place of traditional play-off music.

Other show surprises include nostalgic reunions and celebrity presenters. Martin, a Black culture favorite, will reunite on the national platform with Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Tichina Arnold. Show presenters and talent we can’t wait to see include Tracee Ellis Ross, Taraji P. Henson, Quinta Brunson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Red Carpet Rundown: 2024 Emmys Most Fashionable Moments.

As the show continues, scroll to see our gallery of unforgettable looks from television’s biggest night.

