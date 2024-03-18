Red Carpet Rundown: Coco Jones Is A Vision In White At The 55th Annual NAACP Awards Pre-Ceremony Gala

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The 55th annual NAACP Image Awards airs live tonight, March 16. However, with more than 90 award categories, not all of its recipients appear on screen.

So, the organization created a “week-long celebration of Black excellence, artistry, and achievement.” The week’s lineup included events such as a celebrity golf invitation, an entertainment symposium, and a fashion show.

RELATED: Fantasia, Teyana Taylor, Quinta Brunson, And ‘The Color Purple’ Lead The 2024 NAACP Image Award Nominations

The NAACP also hosted multiple virtual ceremonies preceding the live telecast and a swanky star-studded gala to celebrate. The gala was held on Thursday, March 14, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Outside of Saturday’s upcoming telecast, the gala event allowed winners of non-televised awards to celebrate and be recognized for their contributions to the culture amongst peers, family, and friends. Presenters for the night included Coco Jones, Patina Miller, Luke James, and Courtney B. Vance.

Thursday night’s winners included “The Sherri Shepherd Show for Outstanding Host in a Talk/ or News information (Series or Special), Chloe Bailey for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie (Limited-Series or Dramatic Special) in “Praise This,” Gail Bean for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in “Snowfall,” and “Origins” Ava Duvernay for Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture.

RELATED: Sherri Shepherd Goes For Bold Stripes At The 50th Daytime Emmys

Black Hollywood excellence shines on the NAACP red carpet.

Cameras caught Black Hollywood stars like Coco Jones, Gabrielle Union, Ryan Destiny, and more at the NAACP’s pre-event. Pictures posted online show that some of our favorite Black celebs slayed and “had a time that night.”

, who won NAACP’s Outstanding New Artist award in 2023, served the girls on the 2024 red carpet. She arrived in a white body-hugging gown with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. Her hair matched her dress’ glamour in big beautiful “it girl” waves.

Vivica A. Fox, who is nominated for the NAACP’s 2024 “Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special” award, also lit up the carpet. The “BMF” star wore a nude sheer rhinestone draped gown. She topped off her glamorous “Dreamgirls” look with hair to the side in deep, sexy waves.

The 55th Annual NAACP Awards airs tonight

With a week of excitement, accolades, and fabulousness, the NAACP’s salute to excellence culminates with the ultimate event tonight. Nominees to look out for include Keke Palmer, Usher, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Teyana Taylor, Quinta Brunson, Halle Bailey, and Colman Domingo.

We’re also watching for the leading ladies of “The Color Purple.” With 16 nominations for the film, they are sure to make a statement on the red carpet.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, tonight’s awards show airs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and BET and features surprises, appearances, and performances. Check back for a rundown of unforgettable moments, winners, and jaw-dropping style.

Until then, scroll for red carpet moments from this Thursday’s dinner and gala. Congratulations to all the winners!

Red Carpet Rundown: Coco Jones Is A Vision In White At The 55th Annual NAACP Awards Pre-Ceremony Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com