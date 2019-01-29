Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 SAG Awards

The 2019 SAG Awards hit the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, in Los Angeles, last night bringing memorable TV moments and fashion fanfare that showed off Black Hollywood’s finest assets. From Aja Naomi King’s show-stopping canary gown to Michael B. Jordan’s questionable harness, the style Gawds took bold risks that brought to life the red carpet.

Keep scrolling for Black Hollywood’s fabulous fashion moments:

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: Laverne Cox attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: Yara Shahidi attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: Susan Kelechi Watson attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: Aja Naomi King attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: Aja Naomi King attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Sterling K. Brown, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Black Panther' and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for 'This Is Us,' poses in the press room at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Black Panther,' pose in the press room at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Michael B. Jordan attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27:Michael B. Jordan attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Lupita Nyong'o , Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: Angela Bassett attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Mahershala Ali attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Amatus Sami-Karim (L) and Mahershala Ali attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: Ryan Michelle Bathe (L) and Sterling K. Brown attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: Sydelle Noel attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.