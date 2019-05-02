It was a star-studded night in Vegas where the 2019 Billboard Music Awards were held. The annual show brings out the biggest artists and this year was no different as celebs like Cardi B, Drake, Migos and others topped the charts making them a shoo-in for the night’s biggest awards. See who wore what when you keep clicking…

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Billboard Music Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-PRESS ROOM Source:Getty US rapper Drake poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,music,rapper,fashion,drake – entertainer,award,nevada,las vegas,making a face,awards ceremony,human interest,press room,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,music award

2. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty US singer Ciara and her son Future Zahir Wilburn attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,singer,males,fashion,son,award,nevada,las vegas,awards ceremony,human interest,ciara – singer,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,music award,future zahir wilburn

3. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty US singer Ciara attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,headshot,singer,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,awards ceremony,human interest,ciara – singer,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,music award

4. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Cardi B attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,waist up,music,females,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,music award,cardi b

5. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Cardi B attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,females,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,music award,cardi b

6. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: (L-R) Offset of Migos and Cardi B attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,males,females,two people,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,kiari cephus,music award,cardi b

7. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Draya Michele attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,draya michele,music award

8. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Draya Michele attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,draya michele,music award

9. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: (L-R) Southside and Yung Miami of City Girls attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,child,girls,city,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,music award

10. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: (L-R) Southside and Yung Miami of City Girls attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,child,girls,city,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,music award

11. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: (L-R) Ella Mai and Mustard attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,two people,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,music award,ella mai

12. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Ella Mai attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,looking at camera,music,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,music award,ella mai

13. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Khalid attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,music,smiling,males,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,three quarter length,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,music award,khalid – singer

14. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: (L-R) Saweetie and Quavo of Migos attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,males,two people,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,migos,quavious marshall,music award,saweetie

15. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Amanda Seales attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,music,smiling,females,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,amanda seales,music award

16. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Juice Wrld attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,music award,juice wrld

17. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Jennifer Hudson attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,awards ceremony,red carpet event,jennifer hudson,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,music award

18. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: (L-R) Saweetie with Quavo of Migos attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,migos,quavious marshall,music award,saweetie

19. 2019 Billboard Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Bozoma Saint John attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,fashion,award,nevada,las vegas,stadium,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mgm,mgm grand garden arena,billboard music awards,music award