HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Reactions To RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia’s Pregnancy With Her Assistant A Few Weeks After Divorce Was Finalized

Posted August 17, 2021

Falynn Pina and her new man Jaylan Banks announced that THEY’RE PREGNANT.

After the explosion of her marriage and friendships on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Falynn and her ex-husband who is now dating Porsha Williams, have been airing all of their business out in headlines. Before their divorce became official there were allegations from Simone that Falynn had an extramarital affair. Whether those rumors were true or not, a few weeks after their divorce was finalized Falynn and her best friend/assistant announced they are expecting a child of their own. This will be Jaylan’s first child.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

“Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby,” said Falynn on the “Meet The Pinas”YouTube channel. “Jaylan and I are expecting. We’re adding another little one to the crazy bunch, it’s Jaylan’s first baby. I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of the blogs have somehow caught wind of our little news but we wanted to make sure we made it past the two-month mark,” she added.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST  

See the full announcement video and reactions below…

 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

 

Reactions To RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia’s Pregnancy With Her Assistant A Few Weeks After Divorce Was Finalized  was originally published on kysdc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
List of Celebrities That Are Middle Children
Angela Bassett Secured The Bag: She’s The Highest Paid Black Actress In TV Broadcast History [Photos]
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars aka Silk Sonic Drop “Skate” Video, Twitter Approves
R. Kelly Faces New Charges Of Grooming & Abuse Against Teen Boys
Issa Rae Marries Louis Diame In Private Ceremony [PHOTOS]
Close