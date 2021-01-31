Celebrity Deaths , Double K , People Under The Stairs
Rapper Double K of People Under The Stairs Passes Away, Twitter Reacts

Posted January 31, 2021

Rapper Double K, born Michael Turner, of Los Angeles-based Hip-Hop duo People Under the Stairs has passed away.

According to multiple sources, Double K passed away on Saturday evening (Jan. 30). At this time, no cause of death has been revealed.

Along with MC Thes One, Double K formed people PUTS in 1991. Thanks to a dedicated indie work ethic the group achieved plenty of critical acclaim while releasing nine albums along with a multitude of songs and singles. Some of their more heralded songs include “Acid Raindrops,” “San Francisco Knights” and “The L.A. Song.”

However, PUTS ended its formal run with the release of their final album, Sincerely, The P in 2019.

Fans and peers have been expressing their condolences since news of Double K’s untimely death broke (see below). Rest in power Double K.

This story is developing. 

 

Rapper Double K of People Under The Stairs Passes Away, Twitter Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

