Our Favorite Moments: Praise In The Park Photo & Video Gallery

Over the weekend, Midtown Park played host to Spring 2022’s biggest event yet! Praise in the Park took place on Saturday, April 9th in H-Town and this fun, free family celebration was packed with so many memorable moments that we are still in awe of what an amazing event it was.

The outdoor show kicked off at noon and just three hours into the show, eager crowds filled the park to full capacity. In addition to performances by talents such as Pastor Mike Jr., Isabel Davis, James Fortune, MAJOR., The Walls Group, LaSha’ Knox, Rhonda McLemore and so many more, Erica Campbell, Griff and the crew were on hand to keep the good vibes and laughs going.

If you were on hand for the event, we’d like to extend a very BIG thank you! Each and every person that joined us over the weekend made it a historic day for the city. If you’re anything like us, you are already looking forward to next year – but in the meantime, check out the photos and video in the gallery below.

