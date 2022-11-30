The Best Looks From Porsha And Simon’s Star-Studded Wedding

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Porsha Williams finally tied the knot with Simon Guobadia over the weekend. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated the big occasion with two star-studded wedding receptions filled with their close loved ones and family.

On Nov. 25, Williams, 41, and Guobadia, 57 kicked off their wedding extravaganza with a traditional Nigeran common law ceremony at the ritzy Four Season Hotel. One picture posted to Porsha’s Instagram account captured the star wearing a custom Edo wedding gown courtesy of African fashion designer Lakimmy, according to PEOPLE. The Pursuit of Porsha author completed her wedding look with traditional Benin coral beads and an elegant okuku headpiece. Guobadia opted for a white tunic which he paired with a long white skirt and traditional beads that looked similar to his wifey. Guobadia hails from Benin City, the Edo State of Nigeria.

Later, Williams changed into two gowns carefully crafted by designer Tabik. One was royal blue and the other was a rich gold color.

“Guests were also asked to follow suit by wearing traditional or formal Nigerian-inspired attire in the colors of the day: purple and teal,” according to the outlet.

Ahead of the nuptials, Williams said she was “ridiculously excited” to walk down the aisle with her husband.

“I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous,” she continued. “I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited.”

Guobadia on the other hand was a bit “nervous” about the big day.

“When you say you’re a little nervous, and you’re about to walk down the aisle, people are thinking, ‘Uh-oh,’” he explained. “But my nervousness comes from the family members and friends who I haven’t seen in a long time coming into Atlanta!”

The fun didn’t stop there. On Nov. 26, Williams and her hubby kept the romance flowing with a second wedding ceremony, where a number of star-studded celebs were in attendance. This time, the pair opted for a lavish white wedding ceremony.

Porsha shined in a beautiful ballroom wedding gown that featured floral detailing. She completed her stunning wedding ensemble with a gleaming white crown. Guobadia opted for a Black general suit.

Attendees put on their best attire in honor of the big occasion, too. Here are some of our favorite looks from Porsha and Simon’s stunning wedding ceremony.

The Best Looks From Porsha And Simon’s Star-Studded Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com