Paul Pierce Allegedly Given The Boot By ESPN After Struggle IG Live Session With Strippers

As Twitter first predicted when it happened, ESPN — which Disney owns — has parted ways with Paul Pierce following his Instagram Live shenanigans.
In case you missed it, Paul Pierce was the talk of social media Friday night (Apr.2) when he decided to risk it all for 315 viewers and broadcast himself and a bunch of friends enjoying the presence of strippers on Instagram Live. The legendary Celtic was clearly sauced in the video and gave not a single solitary you know what, as he downed liquor, puffed on some good stuff, and showed off the ladies in the room.
Paul Pierce really threw it all away for 315 live viewers😭 pic.twitter.com/Jet2HzE9Iw
— 𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐏𝐒 (@HoopMixOnly) April 6, 2021
Los Angeles Laker superfan and Boston Celtic hater Snoop Dogg shared the video on his Instagram account with a hilarious voice-over providing commentary.
Monday evening (Apr.5), word quickly spread that ESPN and Pierce “parted ways” with the retired baller quickly hopping on Twitter to react to the news, and he looked like he was happy to be free, promising some “big things” are coming soon. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning,” whatever that means.
Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021
I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning 🤔🤔😳😃😃😃
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 6, 2021
Paul Pierce has a message for the haters
(h/t @DimeUPROXX) pic.twitter.com/5e2wep4zwi
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 6, 2021
Of course, social media who saw this coming a mile away reacted to the news of Pierce’s alleged firing with some interesting takes. Some believe he didn’t deserve to be fired, while others think he knew exactly what the hell he was doing, and others think he didn’t want the job to begin with.
Paul Pierce didn’t want that damn job.
— Karlous (@KarlousM) April 6, 2021
Welp.
Regardless, Paul Pierce’s time at ESPN is a wrap, and we no longer have to endure his LeBron hating and, honestly, very mediocre basketball analysis. Don’t be shocked if he ends up on Barstool Sports. That would be the perfect destination for him.
You can peep more reactions to Paul Pierce getting canned on his day off in the gallery below.
Paul Pierce Allegedly Given The Boot By ESPN After Struggle IG Live Session With Strippers was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Adult site Cam Soda is offering Paul Pierce $250,000 to host an NBA show with exotic dancers— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 6, 2021
(h/t @gifdsports ) pic.twitter.com/H0OpdwLvZ5
Cam Soda shooting their shot.
2.
Fox sports everytime ESPN parts ways with an analyst #paulpierce pic.twitter.com/L0l4IIUdkZ— Logan (@CentralFlLogan) April 6, 2021
Trueeeee.
3.
Man this need to be stopped this man was in his own home minding his own business so what that he went on live . Strippers are regular people with a job #paulpierce #FreePaulPierce pic.twitter.com/DT5nHSlQMJ— TooLitty (@cashtoolitty) April 6, 2021
He definitely FREE alright.
4.
#paulpierce i could watch this all day 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/AdhMfDKx0P— Chancellor Holt (@chanc3llorholt) April 6, 2021
Paul Pierce getting scorched by Jalen Rose on live television is the one thing we are truly going to miss.
5.
Guess they couldn't handle 'The Truth.'— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 6, 2021
ESPN and Paul Pierce have parted ways following Pierce's wild IG Live this past weekend. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5bETOIP62b
Howwwwling.
6.
Paul Pierce really saved his legacy off of one IG Live— ℳ𝒶𝓁𝒾𝓀 👑 (@notmalikk) April 6, 2021
Did he?
7.
So Paul Peirce was fired for having a small get together at his house..— T.S.L.B (@T_S_L_B) April 6, 2021
What the heck ESPN..
1.) In his house.. On his Instagram Live
2.) Dont give me breaking corona protocol.. How do you know those nice ladies didnt already get the corona vaccine
Justice for #paulpierce pic.twitter.com/TpNcUyf3n2
LOL, now come on.
8.
this how espn wanted Paul Pierce to be in that live pic.twitter.com/jjYW92k1Ct— ball fade (@ballfade_) April 5, 2021
Yup.
9.
ESPN foul as hell for firing Paul Pierce for having hoes.— Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) April 6, 2021
HA!
10.
Paul Pierce on his next IG Live pic.twitter.com/8y3tLrhrW3— Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) April 5, 2021
TEARS!