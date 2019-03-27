Old Video Resurfaces Of Cardi B Talking About Drugging And Robbing Men

Cardi B is explaining herself after an old video of her talking about drugging and robbing men resurfaced earlier this week.

See, in the video that was reposted on Instagram on Monday, the 26-year-old Grammy winner said, “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f—-k me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’”

“I drugged n***ers and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”

Take a look:

CardiB says she used to what? 👀 pic.twitter.com/NJWigTlb9Z — Hip Hop Ratchet (@HipHopRatchet) March 24, 2019

After feeling the heat from the backlash, on Tuesday Cardi took to social media to defend herself, saying that back then, she had to do what she had to do in order to survive.

“So I’m seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt like I needed to do to make a living,” Cardi began.

“I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit (SIC) a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s-—t.”

While Cardi pointed out that other rappers “glorify murder, violence, drugs and robbing,” she’s never promoted her past bad deeds in any of her music.

“I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it,” she added.

“I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not.”

She concluded: “Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive. The men I spoke about in my live were men that I dated, that I was involved with. Men that were conscious, willing, and aware. I have a past that I can’t change. We all do.”

The video has definitely polarized her fans, with some defending her and others borrowing from the Lifetime doc about R. Kelly to create the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB.

Here’s how the conversation is unfolding on the Internet.

Old Video Resurfaces Of Cardi B Talking About Drugging And Robbing Men was originally published on hellobeautiful.com