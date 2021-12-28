Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

More people gravitated to TikTok this year, making it the most visited website over Google. This year brought some of the social media platform’s biggest and outrageous trends. We rounded up a list of the most popular TikTok trends of 2021.

Whether TikTok users were complaining about their work from home woes or the videos that live in our heads rent free, there were a lot of trending topics that started on the viral platform. These videos also received thousands of views across other social media platforms we love like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook but the reality is TikTok is where most people found themselves scrolling the most this year.

There are millions of users on TikTok posting and following. Naturally, there are several challenges, songs and effects that grow quickly on the site. Many artists are being discovered or rediscovered because of these trends and the massive use of their songs. Surely, Natasha Bedingfield is happy to be a small piece of the resurgence with her song “Unwritten” going viral this year.

Still, it is a wonder how these trends come about. Sometimes it begins with one person’s infatuation or use of a sound. Other times, the video is older footage Gen Z’ers may have missed from the Vine wave that hit the world in 2013.

TikTok provides a stage for thought-provoking videos and misinformation. Many worlds exists on the platform from beauty to safety hacks. We previously reported one of the most outlandish beauty trends to date where users began using lubricant as primer. As we dive deeper into the trends that made a mark in 2021, readers will discover that TikTok is truly a world of its own.

Here is a huge list of TikTok’s favorites conveniently categorized because there are just so many videos to choose from:

Take a look inside our list of TikTok’s most popular trends this year.

Viral Videos: A List Of 2021’s Most Popular TikTok Trends was originally published on globalgrind.com