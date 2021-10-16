In one night, Praise 104.1 and Spirit 1340am brought you performances from Jokia, Damon Little, Joshua Rogers, Jabari Johnson, Jor’Dan Armstrong, Rudy Currence, Bryan Popin, Jermaine Dolly, Jekalyn Carr, Byron Cage, Pastor Mike Jr., JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise and the legendary The Clark Sisters!
Check out some of the best moments from the 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration!
Enjoyed the event? Click Here To Donate: https://bit.ly/SOPDONATE
Also Check Out: The 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Bonus Footage
Moments From The 13th Annual Spirit Of Praise [Photos] was originally published on praisedc.com
1. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Bryan Popin
2. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Damon Little
3. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Byron Cage
4. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise
5. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Bryan Popin
6. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Jermaine Dolly
7. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Byron Cage
8. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Cheryl Jackson
9. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Jabari Johnson
10. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Jermaine Dolly
11. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Rudy Currence
12. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Byron Cage
13. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise
14. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Pastor Troy Dixon
15. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Pastor Mike Jr
16. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Joshua Rogers
17. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
William M. Campbell Jr.
18. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Jabari Johnson
19. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Darlene McCoy
20. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Cheryl Jackson and Ronnette Rollins
21. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise
22. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Jor’Dan Armstrong
23. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Ronnette Rollins
24. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Pastor Troy Dixon
25. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Ruddy Currence
26. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Cheryl Jackson
27. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
The Clark Sisters
28. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
JJ Hairston And Youthful Praise
29. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Pastor Mike Jr
30. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Jokia
31. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Darlene McCoy
32. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Pastor Mike Jr
33. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Ronnette Rollins
34. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Griff
35. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Pastor Mike Jr.
36. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
William M. Campbell Jr.
37. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Jor’Dan Armstrong
38. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
JeKayln Carr
39. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
The Clark Sisters
40. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Pastor Mike Jr
41. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Jabari Johnson
42. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Jor’Dan Johnson
43. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
JeKayln Carr
44. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
JeKayln Carr
45. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
The Clark Sisters
46. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Damon Little
47. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Willie Moor Jr
48. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
The Clark Sisters
49. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
JJ Hairston and Youtful Praise
50. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
The Clark Sisters
51. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Joshua Rogers
52. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
The Clark Sisters
53. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
The Clark Sisters
54. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
55. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
The Clark Sisters
56. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
The Clark Sisters
57. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
58. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
Jor’Dan Armstrong
59. Moments From the 13th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Radio One Digital
The Clark Sisters