Miguel And Nazanin Are Finally Married!

11-24-18 Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Pimentel🌹✨What a truly magical day filled w/ so much love, light & positivity. The second Miguel & my Father got emotional THAT WAS IT😭No holding back the tears. To those who came out to celebrate w/ us we are forever grateful & hope you left w/ a full drunk happy heart & memories to last a lifetime! Yes, this was a long time coming but timing is everything & we will continue to do things our way always & forever. Thank you @voguemagazine for following our Wedding journey what a fabulous yet crazy experience🙌🏽For the inside scoop on our nuptials checkout my story & swipe up🖤Get ready for picture overload💁🏽