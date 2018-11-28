Miguel And Nazanin Are Finally Married!
Posted 16 hours ago
11-24-18 Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Pimentel🌹✨What a truly magical day filled w/ so much love, light & positivity. The second Miguel & my Father got emotional THAT WAS IT😭No holding back the tears. To those who came out to celebrate w/ us we are forever grateful & hope you left w/ a full drunk happy heart & memories to last a lifetime! Yes, this was a long time coming but timing is everything & we will continue to do things our way always & forever. Thank you @voguemagazine for following our Wedding journey what a fabulous yet crazy experience🙌🏽For the inside scoop on our nuptials checkout my story & swipe up🖤Get ready for picture overload💁🏽
11.24.18. Pimentel life moments! New levels and unforgettable memories shared with our closest friends and family. So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable. We love you all. You can see more photos @voguemagazine put a link in my story !!
Sept. 2005 ... our first date & I truly thought it was going to be our last. Clearly underage we decided to put our fake ID’s to use and head to the club. Multiple glasses of champagne later I knew what was coming😫... not even 5 mins after leaving the party I barfed in my Leather Jacket, in his friends car & in my clutch. WHAT A HOT MESS. I’m usually extremely put together but he made me feel safe so my guard was all the way down. I remember all I kept thinking was omg I blew it he’s never gonna want to talk to me again ... it was fun while it lasted, obviously too much lol (and you know how hard us Virgos are on ourselves when we are not on point so naturally I was mortified lol) but to my surprise we got to his friends spot and he helped me into the apartment, put me in the shower & ran out to buy me two tacos and curly fries from Jacks. I apologized all night while he laughed, held me and said relax... I’m not going anywhere❤️Over a decade later, many life lessons and a few more puke filled nights lol he still got me🙏🏽✨
