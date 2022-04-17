HomePosted On The Corner

Megan Thee Stallion Performs New Song At Coachella, Sparks Lil Kim Comparisons

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion held down Coachella last night, and earned all the praise. The Texas rapper also performed a new song that has Twitter chattering about its Lil Kim vibes.

Getting compared to the Queen Bee is never a bad thing in Hip-Hop Circles. Meg’s new cut rocks the same sample flipped on Jodeci’s “Freek’N You” remix with Ghostface Killah and Raekwon.

In that regard, Thee Stallion is playing with house money, and the Hotties certainly approve.

Check out the positive reactions to the new cut, along with the Lil Kim praise, in the gallery.

