White night wouldn’t be white night without a performance from the legendary Maze ft. Frankie Beverly on The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Frankie gave us a memorable performance and had the crowd singing and line dancing to ‘Before I Let You Go’ on the ultimate #PartyWithAPurpose on the #FantasticVoyage

Maze ft. Frankie Beverly performs at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com