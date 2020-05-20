CLOSE
Jay-Z
Maryland Woman Says She Is Jay-Z’s 1st Daughter

Posted 13 hours ago

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

La’Teasha Macer from Cambridge, Maryland says she has been through a lot in her 28 years on this earth.

She watched Multiple Sclerosis take a toll on her mother’s life, leaving her bedridden, but she held her mom down helping raise four other children while going to school full-time and working two jobs.

Macer said her family had a so-called secret that the whole town knew about including her. She says it’s now time for her to spill her own tea and speak her truth: Jay-Z is her father, allegedly.

According to Macer’s Instagram page, she has decided to speak her truth. She alleges that the rapper/music mogul Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z is her father.  According to La’Teasha’s page, Jay-Z and her mother had a relationship that her family, as well as others in town, knew about. Besides DNA, looks don’t lie. She also said just like her alleged father, she has twin boys, that would be his grandchildren.

This won’t be the first time someone has staked their claims to the Carter royal throne.

Listening to the video below it sounds like La’Teasha plans on doing her own documentary.

Take a look below.

