Where Is Marijuana Legal? States Where You Can Smoke

In last few years states have been legalizing weed. Colorado is the main state that most people know of but do you know how many states have legalized weed? Do you know which states they are?
Scroll through to find out.
1. AlaskaSource:Getty Images
Medicinal use of marijuana was legalized in the state in 1998. In 2014, they legalized recreational use of the plant. People 21 and older can use it. For medical purposes, patients can have up to an ounce and own up to 6 plants. You cannot use it is public spaces. (News Source: Refinery29)
2. ColoradoSource:Getty Images
Must be 21 years or older to use it.
3. CaliforniaSource:Getty Images
In 1996, medicinal use of marijuana was legalized and recreational use of it was legalized in 2016. Patients can carry up to 8 ounces on them. You must be 21 years or older to use it and can’t use it in public places. (News Source: Refinery29)
4. IllinoisSource:Getty Images
5. Washington D.C.Source:Getty Images
It’s legal for adults 21 and over to possess up to two ounces of marijuana.
6. VermontSource:Getty Images
Medicinal use of marijuana was legalized in 2004 and recreational use came in 2018. Must be 21 years or older to use it.
7. MaineSource:Getty Images
8. OregonSource:Getty Images
Must be 21 years or older to use it.
9. NevadaSource:Getty Images
Medicinal use of marijuana was legalized in 2001 and recreational use came in 2016. Must be 21 years or older to use it.
10. MichiganSource:Getty Images
11. WashingtonSource:Getty Images
Medicinal use of marijuana was legalized in 1998 and recreational use came in 2012. Must be 21 years or older to use it.