LA Sparks’ Liz Cambage Denies Calling Nigerian Basketball Players “Monkeys” During Las Vegas Scrimmage

Liz Cambage is currently on the defense after some damning information about her alleged pre-Olympic outburst.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Los Angeles Sparks center allegedly used a slur against members of the women’s Nigerian national basketball team. According to the report, Cambage reportedly called the players “monkeys” and told them to “go back to your third-world country.”

The alleged incident went down during a closed-door scrimmage in Las Vegas, where there is now a video of Cambage violently elbowing a player defending her in the head.

Cambage took to Instagram to respond to the report calling it “inaccurate and misleading.”

“The incident that took place in the pre-Olympic scrimmage with the Nigerian national team was handled privately almost a year ago,” Cambage noted on the gram. “I am very disappointed and hurt by the events and accusations that have unfolded in the Australian media. The account of what took place is inaccurate and misleading. I did not use the racial slur toward the Nigerian team that has been circulating.”

Talking about the elbow, Cambage claimed in her statement that she “unintentionally” fouled a player noting that she was “physically assaulted” while on the bench.

“I was hit in the face and pushed to the ground, but I walked away. … We did not have professional referees to manage and prioritize both teams’ safety during this highly physical scrimmage. This is not an excuse or justification to the events that unfolded or my actions, however, I feel that a full picture of the environment that led to this outcome must be shared,” she continued.

Cambage, whose father is Nigerian, added that she had already apologized and hoped to move forward from the incident.

Still, it’s not looking good for Cambage with the release of the video and multiple players speaking anonymously with The Telegraph, all claiming they heard Cambage use the term “monkeys” and “third-world country.” They also were not here for the WNBA superstar’s apology feeling it lacked credibility.

“Although she’s Australian, we knew she was half Nigerian so before then it was like she was one of us,” one Nigerian player said. “That was another thing to cut deep, for her to do that and not show any remorse at all.”

Twitter has also chimed in, and if Cambage is serious about protecting her mental health, she will stay off the social media network cause they are tearing her up.

