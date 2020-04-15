Then & Now: Lil Kim Through The Years

3. Patrick McMullan Archives

Source:false

NEW YORK CITY, NY – JULY 18: Lil’ Kim attends MANDELA DAY: a 46664 Celebration Concert at Radio City Music Hall on July 18, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,lil’ kim,radio city music hall,mandela day