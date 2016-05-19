A multi-­‐talented, platinum-­‐selling recording artist, Ketara Shavon Wyatt, better known as “Keke

Wyatt,” has been wowing audiences around the world with her powerhouse vocals and chart-­‐ topping songs since she was a teenager. Now, the sassy, sexy, vocalist, instrumentalist, songwriter, and former star of TV One’s smash hit R&B Divas Atlanta, debuts the first single, “Sexy Song,” from her forthcoming album, which is due in early 2016.

The sultry track marks a new direction for Keke musically. It is a reflection of who she is—sexy, confident and ever-­‐evolving. Through her new music, Keke believes that people will continue to get to know “the real Keke Wyatt.” While the new single will appeal to her current fans, she also has ventured into a sexier musical style that will appeal to the lovers at heart. She’s been energizing fans about the new single by asking, “What’s your favorite sexy song?” The song, which is currently at radio, was written by Keke and produced by rising hit-­‐maker Dominic Gordon (Luke James).

Keke was an original cast member of TV One’s hit show R&B Divas Atlanta, which featured Angie Stone, Monifah Carter, LaTavia Roberson, Syleena Johnson and Kameelah Williams. The show was TV One’s top-­‐rated reality series and offered an inside look at how seven highly acclaimed and award-­‐winning singers balanced their musical careers and family life. Keke allowed us a glimpse into her world where we learned that she has an immense love for her family, music and friends. Stepping away from reality TV has allowed Keke to get back to her first love—music. She has hit the ground running after the birth of her baby girl, Ke’Yoshi Bella, and recently inked a multi-­‐album distribution deal for her Aratek Entertainment company.

Born in Indianapolis, IN, Keke grew up with three brothers in a mixed-­‐race family with strong musical roots. Her father, Keever Wyatt II, is a minister, organist and vocalist, and her mother, Lorna Wyatt, is a powerful vocalist and church choir director. Her brothers are also accomplished musicians. Keke’s grandmother discovered her ability to harmonize at age two. She began singing in church with her family shortly after that, and had her first solo performance at age five. She recorded her first gospel song, “What If,” when she was 10. It was at church that she also had the opportunity to display and develop her extraordinary skills as a drummer and percussionist. She is also adept at keyboards, the guitar and bass.

As a teenager, she performed with various girl groups, and she even received an invitation to

join The Dollz, the group that evolved into Destiny’s Child. While still in her teens, Keke became a protégé of noted producer Steve Huff, and, under his tutelage, she recorded demos for record labels and developed her songwriting skills. Huff introduced her to R&B singer Avant when she was 16 years old, and they recorded the duet “My First Love,” which became Keke’s first hit single, peaking at #4 on the Billboard Top 100 chart. She would go on to record two more duets with Avant, including the 2013 hit “You & I,” a moving love song that has already become a classic. “You & I” hit #1 on Billboard’s Urban Adult chart in February 2013, and remained for seven consecutive weeks.

Music was Keke’s first love, but she had another one—wrestling. She was a devoted fan of the World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment. She also wrestled in high school, where she was the only girl on her wrestling team.

When she was 18 years old, Keke signed her first solo album deal with MCA Records, and, with guidance from Randy Jackson (American Idol), recorded her first solo album, Soul Sister, in two weeks. The platinum album produced her second Billboard Top 5 hit, “Nothing in This Word,” another duet with Avant, which peaked at #4. With worldwide sales, Soul Sister broadened Keke’s fan base and she toured internationally in Europe, Japan and Korea. Keke released two additional albums. In 2010, she released Who Knew and, in 2011, she released Unbelievable, which included the single “Saturday Love,” a duet with American Idol winner Ruben Stoddard.

After a highly publicized domestic violence incident with her first husband in 2001, and the loss of a childhood friend to domestic violence, Keke has become a dedicated advocate for women who have suffered domestic abuse. She is a spokesperson for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, as well as a celebrity supporter and activist with the Saving Our Daughters organization. Keke both interacts with domestic abuse victims and uses her music and entertainment platforms to bring public awareness to the issue and to be a beacon of hope and encouragement for women who are trying to overcome their circumstances and lead productive and successful lives.

As she puts the finishing touches on her forthcoming album, Keke is in a productive and happy season of her life and career. She lives in a suburb of Atlanta, GA, with her husband, Michael Ford, who also serves a dual role as her manager. A doting mother who recently welcomed her eighth child into the world, she is seeing signs of the next generation of vocalists and musicians in her children, who range in age from several months -­‐ 14 yrs. She is excited about the future, and she’s ready for it. In her own words: “stay tuned honey, because the best is yet to come.”

