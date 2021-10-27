HomeArts & Entertainment

Twitter Reacts To KeKe Palmer Singing The National Anthem at the World Series!

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Hustlers" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Twitter for sure gave KeKe Palmer her flowers tonight!

People dropped in admiration as KeKe Palmer sang the National Anthem for Game 1 of the 2021 World Series!

Before the Atlanta Braves took on the Houston Astros, the crowd heard a proud announcement, “and now ladies and gentleman, to honor America with the singing of our National Anthem, please welcome Emmy Award winning actress, musical artist, producer and author, KeKe Palmer”

It wasn’t even seconds after that announcement did the spectators of World Series join in a roaring cheer of KeKe Palmer’s stunning performance.

Truly a beautiful voice for a beautiful soul!

RELATED: The National Anthem – Best & Worst Performances

RELATED: Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned From MLB Ballparks

RELATED: KeKe Palmer Sings The World Series National Anthem [Jaw Dropping Voice!]

 

 

Twitter Reacts To KeKe Palmer Singing The National Anthem at the World Series!  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
‘Insecure’ Back: Fans React To Issa and Lawrence, & Tiffany Being an AKA & More In Season 5 Premiere
The NBA’s 75th Anniversary Greatest Players List Has Expected Names, Several Snubs #NBA75
Whew! Issa Rae Ate And Left No Crumbs In This Camel Cut Out Dress At The ‘Insecure’ Premiere
Ciara, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry Slay At ELLE’S 2021 Women In Hollywood Event
Who Is The New Real Housewives Of Potomac Friend, Askale Davis? [PHOTOS]
MAGA Twitter Upset Tim Allen Out As Buzz Lightyear As Chris Evans Steps In For ‘Lightyear’ Film
Close