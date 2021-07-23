Kanye West Debuts ‘DONDA’ To Sold-Out Atlanta Crowd, Fans On Twitter Await LP Drop #DONDA

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West debuted his latest studio album DONDA to a sold-out crowd in Atlanta and allowed the music to do all the talking for him in a grand spectacle of a listening party. It was expected that the project would be available across all major DSPs on Friday (July 23, but it appears that fans are still waiting to get their hands on the album and Twitter has plenty of reactions to the happenings.

On Thursday (July 22) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, West appeared on the floor of the venue which was rendered totally white while he sported an orange-red outfit which was later revealed to be pieces from his YEEZY line. For nearly 50 minutes, West paced and danced around in circles but did not say a word himself. So vast was the space in the arena, photos of West almost make him appear like a microscopic dot in the field of white.

While there was an exclusive livestream event that took place via Apple Music on Thursday, fans who were there up close for the experience also had the pleasure of obtaining DONDA merch and have shared their accounts of the experience via their respective social media channels. One of the highlights for many included an appearance from JAY-Z on one track and, if engineer Young Guru’s tweet is true, Hov turned in his verse just hours before the Atlanta event.

On Twitter, DONDA is currently trending along with West’s name with folks asking point-blank when will the album drop. Although it isn’t clear if DONDA will see the light of day anytime soon, the chatter is at high volume and we’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

