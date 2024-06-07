June Freebies: Fitness, Food, and More for Free .99

No matter how discounted an item is, free.99 will always beat the price. Let’s be real…we all love a good freebie!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
This month kicks off the summer—on June 20th officially, but at the start of the month in spirit. With the kids out of school, family vacation season underway, and “outside” filling up, we’re setting out to save you a few bucks.
It turns out more than half of all Americans—52%—tend to overspend in the summertime, according to a study from MassMutual (LaneHipple.com)
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
From fitness and fun, to food and education, here is a quick list of tent-pole dates in the month of June to look out for deals and discounts on as well:
- June 12: National Red Rose Day
- June 16: Father’s Day
- June 18: International Picnic Day, International Sushi Day
- June 19: Juneteenth
- June 21: International Day of Yoga
- June 27: Ice Cream Cake Day
- June 28: Insurance Awareness Day
- June 29: National Camera Day
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
Read: 2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of June 2
Read: Should Black America Still Celebrate July 4th Or Juneteenth Only? Dr. Umar Johnson Weighs In
Read: Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena
Read: Step Into Summer With These 5 Must-Have Chunky Sandals
Read: A Guide To Jordan Brand’s Summer 2024 Retro Releases
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Scroll for 6 Items to Snag for Free in the Month of June!
1. National Donut DaySource:Getty
Get a free donut at Krispy Kreme and at Dunkin Donuts (with any purchase) on June 7th.
2. Free Fitness for TeensSource:Getty
Teens workout for free June 1st-August 31st at Planet Fitness.
3. National Flip Flop Day = Free SmoothiesSource:Getty
Get a free smoothie when you wear flip flops in-store at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations on June 17th.
4. Happy Audiobook Appreciation Month!Source:Getty
Snag TWO audiobooks this month with a 30-day free Audible membership trial (for new customers only)
5. Free Entrees for GraduatesSource:Getty
P.F. Chang’s is offering free entrees to 2024 graduates until June 30th. This offer is good for parties of four or more who dine in and spend at least $75.
6. Free Event Tickets (Concerts, Comedy Shows, Etc.)Source:Getty
Tune in to your local Urban One station (on-air or listen live online) for free tickets to your favorite summer events!