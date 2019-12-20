When I woke up this morning, I saw that John David Washington was trending on Twitter and I got scared.

Did something happen to him? Did he get caught up in some mess, like dating a married woman? Did he say something so outrageous that we now gotta cancel him?

Thankfully, it was none of the above. Instead, the 35-year-old actor, and son to Denzel and Paulette Washington, had Black folks hyped because the trailer to his upcoming film, Tenet, dropped.

In Christopher Nolan’s anticipated thriller, Washington plays a government agent trained to stop the next World War III. Robert Pattinson, Martin Donovan, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poésy and Himesh Patel also appear in the film hits theaters July 2020.

“You chose to die instead of giving up your call ways,” Donovan’s character tells Washington’s. “You passed the test, not everybody does. Welcome to the afterlife.”

As Washington becomes entrenched is this international plot, he stresses that he needs to know what the exact threat is, asking, “Nuclear holocaust?”

Poesy’s character replies, “No. Something worse.”

Welp!

Take a look:

John David Washington Shines In ‘Tenet’ Trailer [WATCH] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com