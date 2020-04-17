HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Instagram Live: “I Don’t Compete I Complete”

Posted April 16, 2020

Jhene Aiko & Big Sean had a conversation on Instagram that left a lot of peoples scratching their heads. Are they together or not?! Big Sean made his feelings very obvious during the Instagram Live saying he will beat anyone up trying to pursue Jhene Aiko.

The confusing part is right after Sean Don said that Jhene threw out the disclaimer that her DM’s are “open”.

Hmmm, well whatever is going on with them it made a very interesting conversation!

 

 

Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Instagram Live: “I Don’t Compete I Complete”  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

#Diddy50 🖤

all love. all ways. always

The older cooler kids 💙

Twenty 88 💚 pls come back

