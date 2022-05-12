Seeing Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake In Hulu’s Limited Crime Series ‘Candy’ Reminded Us Of How Fine They Are [Gallery]

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake appear alongside one another in Hulu’s latest limited crime series, Candy. The couple show off their stellar acting skills in the new series, which is set in the late 1970s exploring a true crime that shook the entire nation. It reminded us of how outrageously fine they are together.

Candy is Hulu’s recent true crime series. It follows the fascinating story of one Texas woman’s desire to have an affair, which ultimately leads to a gruesome axe murder. Candy Montgomery, played by Biel, is accused of murdering one of her best friends and a fellow parishioner at the church they both attended.

Biel has been famously married to Justin Timberlake since 2012, and news about them can often times distract people from Biel’s exceptional gifts as a performer.

In Candy, Biel is setting a new standard with her acting abilities. She started as the 14-year-old daughter of a minister in the popular show, 7th Heaven. The star is returns to the church house in this series, but under extremely different circumstances.

Biel and Melanie Lynskey co-star in the series as best friends, who are revered as God-fearing women in Dallas during the late 70’s to early 80’s. However, Candy, who is married with children, quite literally stabs Lynskey’s character Betty Gore in the back by having sex with her friend’s husband.

Timberlake plays the detective on the case, who brings Candy in for a series of questions. At times, the chemistry is so strong between the couple we forget that he’s trying to bring her down.

Candy is based on “disturbingly true events,” and the creators assure fans that there’s no exaggeration, because Montgomery was indeed charged and stood for trial for the brutal murder of Gore. Be sure to catch the fifth and final episode in the limited series debuting tonight at 9pm ET on Hulu.

In the meantime, check out a gallery of Jessica and Justin’s best moments throughout the years below.

Seeing Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake In Hulu’s Limited Crime Series ‘Candy’ Reminded Us Of How Fine They Are [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com