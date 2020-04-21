CLOSE
Jaw Dropper: Meet LL Cool J’s Daughter Samaria Leah [PHOTOS]

Posted 5 hours ago

Now we know why LL Cool J was saying, “mama said knock you out, I’m gonna knock you out”.

Samaria Leah, daughter of LL Cool J, is 24-years-old and she is beautiful! It’s safe to safe LL will have a handful of young men he will have to scare off. However, LL Cool J’s little princess Samaria appears to be in a relationship with actor and rapper Shameik Moore. You may know him from “DOPE” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Check out some pictures of LL Cool J’s beautiful daughter Samaria below!

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Acrylics off, lashes falling out🙂

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

My skin is happy☺️

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Extraterrestrial🤍

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

stay moisturized & prayed up✨

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Out of office🌊

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

it’s that season.

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

A few things i like...

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Moody🙃 ( and this iPhone 11 is the bomb)

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

Off limits🚫

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

I love it when you call me señorita 💃🏾

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

Bougie in Cannes🇫🇷

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

key lime pie.

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

So much to smile about, Happy Sunday💛

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

Maliboo🏖

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

Golden Hour✨

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

