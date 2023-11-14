Got Your Vote? Jason Lee Is Running For Stockton City Council District 6 in California

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After rising in the ranks over the years from a run-of-the-mill gossip blogger to becoming Rihanna’s go-to source for releasing photos of baby boy RZA, Jason Lee is ready to amplify his brand even further by running for Stockton City Council District 6 in South Stockton, California.

RELATED: ‘Small Doses’ Podcast: Jason Lee Spills The Tea On Celebrity Gossip

A South Side native himself, Lee made the announcement earlier today (November 14) via his claim-to-fame platform, Hollywood Unlocked. Read his full “press statement” below:

“I’m excited to finally share what I’ve been planning for the last couple months. As everybody knows I have an affection for my hometown of Stockton, California.

Over the past few years I’ve enjoyed reconnecting with my community, creating engaging programs for the youth, and living among friends and family that I grew up with. I recently made Stockton my permanent place of living and realize that if I’m going to live here I may as well work to create real change.

As such, JASON LEE from the South Side is officially running for Stockton City Council District 6 [South Stockton]

I look forward to returning to my roots as a community organizer, activist, and someone who cares about the future of my city.” [sic]

The 46-year-old media personality certainly has the platform built for change, with Hollywood Unlocked boasting an impressive 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone. Still, much of his brand has been built on perpetuating gossip and celebrity rumors as opposed to building policies and city development. We all have different sides to our personalities though, right?

The nomination period for Stockton City Council District 6 began on November 13 and ends December 8, with a municipal primary election scheduled to be held on March 5, 2024. Do you think Jason Lee has the votes? See what some are saying on social media below: