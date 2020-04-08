Tyra Banks Reveals She Has Gained 25 Lbs [VIDEO]

Tyra Banks gets real about her eating habits and body image in a new episode of Harper’s Bazaar‘s Food Diaries YouTube series.

The 46-year-old supermodel also reveals that she is 25 lbs. heavier than she was when she graced the cover of Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit in May 2019.

“I have a very interesting relationship with food. I have to say that it is one of the most important things in my life,” Banks says in clip, posted Friday, April 3, via PEOPLE. “A lot of my personal life, and the things that I like to do and my hobby is food: finding new restaurants, doing a challenge where I can’t go to the same restaurant again for six months, finding food festivals. I love a supper club. It is a true, very important thing to me.”

She continues: “Right now, you can’t tell because I have on a men’s blazer, [but] I am 25 pounds heavier than I was on the cover of a very famous swimsuit magazine that came out last year.”

“When you’re tired and you’re working hard, you just go to this fast food, this fast food and this fast food and you compare the burgers,” the activist and entrepreneur quips. “So I’m 30 pounds heavier and [the weight] will come off one day, but not today!”

In related news, celebrity blogger Jason Lee came under fire recently for fat shaming Tyra and singer Lizzo.

The radio host made the comments during a live broadcast with transgender entertainer Ts Madison.

During their conversation, Lee said of Tyra, “I saw her a couple of weeks ago. She’s starting to look like Lizzo.” Disagreeing with him, Madison fired back with, “Tyra Banks is fine as hell. What are you talking about? Lizzo is fine as hell.”

Lee responded, “Fine? Oh, I thought you said fat.” But Madison pushed back, saying “Don’t do that! Don’t you do that, cause both of us is fat now. Me and you are fat. Lizzo is fat, so we’re fine.”

But Jason refused the fat label, insisting, “I’m thick and juicy.”

Jason Lee somehow thought making fat jokes about Tyra Banks, comparing her to Lizzo in TS Madison’s face was ok. Tyra is the industry template and the ppl Jason Lee hangs with and write about want to be her. He has some nerve. https://t.co/kRkHDbQnkppic.twitter.com/MdA5gCXezW — VM3 Media (@VM3Media) March 31, 2020

Twitter users wasted no time calling out Jason, with one person writing, “Jason Lee is trash, been trash and will always be trash. He’s allowed his celebrity affiliations and photo ops that he’s gotten by a** kissing make him believe that he’s invincible and 180lbs.”

Jason responded to critics by noting that he purposely slammed Tyra after her white publicist shaded him at the launch of her new collection with NineWest.

The event went down before the COVID-19 pandemic/quarantine, and Jason’s outlet, Hollywood Unlocked, was the only Black media invited to support the former “America’s Top Model” host. When he didn’t get the opportunity to dish with the fashion icon, Lee turned to social media to unleash his petty.

Hear him tell it via the clip below:

