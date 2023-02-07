Janelle Monáe Doesn’t Dress Like ‘A Monopoly Man,’ And We Got The Style Receipts To Prove It!

Ya’ll better not be out here bothering the queen Janelle Monáe because she will bite back.
The 37-year-old singer attended the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, wearing an elegant black Vera Wang gown. The sizzling ensemble featured a plunging V-neck that swooped down to show off the Glass Onion star’s chiseled upper body.
After the big event, fans flocked to the internet to shower Monáe with praise for her stylish look. But a few users took the opportunity to poke fun at some of the star’s previous wardrobe choices, like @gldnraes, who tweeted:
“Janelle Monae finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man.”
Well, it didn’t take too long for the snarky comment to float back to the “Yoga” hitmaker after the post garnered over 26.8k likes.
“Oh ya’ll n****** liked this 26.8k times? No new music just for this,” the star replied. As the tweet continued to rack up more likes, Monáe punished fans again. This time with “No new tour.”
“Hope it was worth it beloved,” she added.
Since her response, the original tweet garnered over 67K likes, so who knows what fury Janelle Monáe could unleash next.
Some fans rushed in to defend the singer’s eclectic style to clear the tension. Many argued that Monáe had been showing off her physique “for years now.”
Author Chanda Prescod-Weinstein gave a nod to the singer for setting trends with her iconic suits.
“It was @JanelleMonae who showed me that I had a right to envision myself in suits,” she wrote.
That’s a fact! Janelle Monáe is a style icon whether she’s showing off her curvy waist in a short skirt or hitting the red carpet in a classic tux.
The Kansas City bred star can do it all–and we have the receipts to prove it. Here are some of our favorite style moments from the multi-talented Janelle Monáe.
1. Janelle Monáe shines at the Glass Onion L.A. premiereSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe attended the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in a stunning black and red feathered dress that flared down to the floor, creating an elegant pool around her foot.
The singer completed the look with a fashionable red clutch and shiny accessories.
2. Janelle Monáe storms the CFDA Fashion AwardsSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe wore a stunning Thom Browne dress to the CFDA Fashion Awards last year. The edgy dress featured a long puffy train that flared out from behind the singer as she walked about the event.
The head-turning dress featured black and white trimming, an oversized collar and a long slit that showed off Monáe’s gorgeous legs. The star paired the look with matching chunky high heels and a playful dog-shaped clutch.
3. Janelle gives dapper glam at the Onion Murder Mystery Experience AtlantaSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe showed up dressed to impress at the Glass Onion Murder Mystery Experience in Atlanta last year. Donning a black vest, a white collared shirt and high-waisted black pants, the singer sported a dapper and classy look as she had fun during the event.
Janelle tied the look together with a short wide-brimmed hat and a pair of big chunky frames.
4. That Risqué BET Awards LookSource:Getty
Janelle Monae loves to take style risks, and she did just that at the 2022 BET Awards. The “Tightrope” hitmaker wore an edgy Roberto Cavalli gown featuring a sheer flowing black skirt and a tight leather harness top.
The sexy harness was adorned with a black rose at the center and layered over a velvet bandeau-like top. Monáe paired the look with black open-toed platform heels.
According to WWD, Monáe used the style opportunity to make a statement about the “current climate around women’s rights to their own bodies.”
5. 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards GalaSource:Getty
In October 2022, Janelle turned heads at the Outfest Legacy Awards Gala in an all-leather ensemble that she styled with an oversized leather coat and a big statement ring. We love this Matrix-inspired look on her.
6. The Suit JacketSource:Getty
Back in December, Janelle Monáe was photographed out and about the streets of London wearing a dapper tweed suit jacket paired with matching joggers. The Hidden Figures star wore a crisp tie and a pair of white gloves with the fun look.
7. Janelle Monáe attends the Glass Onion Madrid premiere in Robert WunSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe stormed the red carpet at the Glass Onion Madrid premiere in a fiery red ruffled dress by Robert Wun in October 2022.
The avant-garde look featured multilayered ruffles formed in a bodice, wrapping around the talented actress. The elegant look was completed with a black skirt and a long, flowing, pleated train.
8. EBONY Power 100 – InsideSource:Getty
During her powerful speech at the Ebony Power 100 event in October, Janelle Monáe shined in a tight leather gown with a high slit. She paired the look with matching gloves, statement earrings, and a funky updo.