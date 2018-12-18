Jacquees Ran Up On Keith Sweat & Black Twitter Stepped In To Read Him His R&B Rights

Posted 20 hours ago

V103 Winterfest 2018

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

This king of R&B debate reached a new level of controversy this weekend when Jacquees ran up on Keith Sweat backstage at the V103 Winterfest in Atlanta and continued his tirade against the actual kings of R&B.

TMZ caught up with Keith after he performed at the R&B concert and asked his thought about the R&B king conversation when Jacquees decided to insert his two cents, interrupting sweat and declaring himself the king of “right now.”

Sweat’s face said it all as it literally looked like he was two seconds off Jacquees’ ass. The clip hit social media and it didn’t take long for #BlackTwitter to get a hold of it and read Jacquees his R&B rights.

Jacquees Ran Up On Keith Sweat & Black Twitter Stepped In To Read Him His R&B Rights was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Related Galleries
‘Black Panther’ Scores Golden Globes Nomination + All The Black Nominees
Diddy’s Halloween Party Was Super Lit
Blue Ivy Is A Whole #Mood On The Carters’ Family Vacation
This Fine A**Suited & Booted Lawyer Is Setting The Internet’s Panties On Fire
Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role
In Studio Guests
Urban One Honors Red Carpet: Tom Joyner

 
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close