Jacquees Ran Up On Keith Sweat & Black Twitter Stepped In To Read Him His R&B Rights

This king of R&B debate reached a new level of controversy this weekend when Jacquees ran up on Keith Sweat backstage at the V103 Winterfest in Atlanta and continued his tirade against the actual kings of R&B.

TMZ caught up with Keith after he performed at the R&B concert and asked his thought about the R&B king conversation when Jacquees decided to insert his two cents, interrupting sweat and declaring himself the king of “right now.”

Sweat’s face said it all as it literally looked like he was two seconds off Jacquees’ ass. The clip hit social media and it didn’t take long for #BlackTwitter to get a hold of it and read Jacquees his R&B rights.

