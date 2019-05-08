It’s National Motorcycle Month! Here’s A Hot Girl Biker Group From Nola
Posted 7 hours ago
1. Meet The Caramel Curves!
It’s TWIT (THIK WIT IT THURSDAY) and a TBT to the recent #caramelcurvesmc #blackgirlsride #pinkmohawks #heelsnwheels
2. These Ladies Are Too Cool
We would like to thank @mrsfoxybird for our beautiful custom bodysuits.
3. Too Hot!
4. Anybody Else Suddenly Want To Join?!
5. We See You Ladies!
No matter how perfect u try to be people see what they see. This picture says 1000000000 words.. this is a picture taken while we took our picture. THE PEOPLE THAT LOVE US THIS MUCH MY GODDDDDD I NEVER EVER WOULD HAVE IMAGINED.. from the bottom of our hearts we are moved and touched by the outpouring of love and encouragement.. #SISTERHOOD #caramelcurvesmc #bikergirlS #PINKMOHAWKS #PINKSMOKE #BLACKGIRLSRIDE #WEAREHISTORYINTHEMAKING @blocburnazmc_atl_ga thanks again
6. The Pink Hair Is A Good Look
8. We Love These Bikes
CURVES JUST WANNA HAVE FUN #SUNDAYFUNDAY #SIDEWALKSTEPPERS #PINKMOHAWKS #BIKERGIRLSRULE
Help us wish Caramel Curve “Beauty” a Happy birthday. It’s your day..turn up chick!! @kettad4154
Help us wish @divarn30 a Super #happybirthday #canamspyder #burnoutqueen #bikergirlsrule #weloveyousis
#caramelcurvesmc & @caramelcurves_socialclub 2nd Annual Coat Drive was a great success and we say this because of the smiles on the kids faces that we helped!!! We send a special thanks to all the people that donated they’re services to make yesterday eventful for so many children 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽@djrabbit504 @dja_blaze504 @machinelady_ @divatenders @dominos @nopd_officers Thanks for everything we really appreciate y’all 😍 #communityservice #nolabikergirlz #pinkmohawks #burnoutqueens #bikergirls Rule🤩
Our sis @divarn30 was the first person (not woman... PERSON) to ever power-brake (burnOut) on a @canam. #facts.... When the guys said “no”, that bike is not capable.. She said “yes” and made it happen! Please note that all of her gears are on her handle bars, she does not use a clutch... There is a technique to this, I still don’t know! But She has definitely mastered it😘😘😘😘. Love u sis ...watch that 💨 smoke... #camamqueen @fashionnovacurve
