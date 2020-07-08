It’s Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day! Women Admire Morris Chestnut’s Looks Making Him A Trending Topic

Normally when a celebrity name trends on social media, we automatically think that a tragedy happened to our fav, but luckily, this was not the case. A Twitter user shared her frustration in the pickings of men suggesting that hard men are hard to find.

She twisted, “They do not make n***as this fine no more dawg. I’ve looked. They not at brunch. They not at church. They not at the club. They not at Publix. Nowhere,” with a photo of Morris Chestnut.

They do not make niggas this fine no more dawg. I’ve looked. They not at brunch. They not at church. They not at the club. They not at Publix. Nowhere. pic.twitter.com/LytkV72dWX — Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) July 8, 2020

After sharing her feelings with the Twitter timeline, other women joined in on the appreciation of the actor. From reminiscing on the memorable roles, admiring his skin, and acknowledging his body, all the girls are giving Morris his flowers.

Ya all having Morris Chestnut trending first thing had me jumping out my skin before I even had a cuppa coffee.

Thought that fine Brother had left us thank goodness most everyone just fighting over his fine-ness. 😉😂 pic.twitter.com/hSU8AkfH8s — McAmberdawn (@McAmberdawn) July 8, 2020

Does anyone know if Morris Chestnut's wife can fight? — jiggaman (@jiggyjayy2) July 8, 2020

Ok, so today is Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day?! 😍🤤 pic.twitter.com/g2lnsePGia — 🖤 (@COCOKayyy) July 8, 2020

In honor of the Twitter proclaimed holiday, here is your moment to appreciate him as well…

