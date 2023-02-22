SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, kicked off her S.O.S. tour in Columbus giving fans a glimpse into what her first solo tour will be like. While most fans were captivated by her amazing vocals, some took to social media to speculate if she is expecting a child.
SZA has been very open with her fans about her recent plastic surgery including a BBL. Confirming her surgery in lyrics to her song entitled S.O.S. “Yeah, n—a, it’s up to me / Remind you of Dеlla Reese / So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not,”. In her song “Conceited,” the SZA sings, “I don’t like nobody, I don’t feel guilty about it / I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”
Our very own DJ Mr. King and Juice Finesse were at the S.O.S. tour kick-off in Columbus and captured some footage of SZA’s performance that got her fans speculating. See everything below and fan reactions…
