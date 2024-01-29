Listen Live
In Remembrance of Brandon Smiley Son of Rickey Smiley

| 01.29.24
Brandon Smiley.

Father. Son. Brother. Comedian. 

Rickey Smiley For Real Cast

Source: Rickey Smiley For Real / TV One

Brandon Smiley passed away on January 29, 2023.  As the world continues to mourn the tragic passing of Rickey Smiley’s late son on the anniversary of his death, we want to acknowledge the blessing and light that he truly was.

Scroll to watch a few videos of Brandon Smiley that are sure to make you smile!

Continue to keep the Smiley family and friends in your hearts and prayers!

