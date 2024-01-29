In Remembrance of Brandon Smiley Son of Rickey Smiley

Brandon Smiley.

Father. Son. Brother. Comedian.

Brandon Smiley passed away on January 29, 2023. As the world continues to mourn the tragic passing of Rickey Smiley’s late son on the anniversary of his death, we want to acknowledge the blessing and light that he truly was.

Scroll to watch a few videos of Brandon Smiley that are sure to make you smile!

Continue to keep the Smiley family and friends in your hearts and prayers!

