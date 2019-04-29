Idris Elba Got Married And Women Are Mourning
Posted 17 hours ago
1.
View this post on Instagram
Via @myafrocaribbeanwedding #IdrisElba is officially off the market ladies. "The Sexiest Man Alive" is taken. #Idris got married to #SabrinaDhowre in a 3-day surreal #MoroccanWedding at #Marakesh.
A post shared by My Afro Caribbean Wedding Afr (@myacweddingafrica) on
2.
Everyone rn after finding out Idris Elba got married even though none of us ever had a chance with this man😭💀 pic.twitter.com/bA184QAOft— alisha (@AlishaAali16) April 27, 2019
3.
me finding out Idris Elba got married even though he doesn’t know I exist and I had zero chance of ever being with him. pic.twitter.com/iORmtFrYik— #ARYAHIVE STAN ACCOUNT (@check_verified) April 27, 2019
4.
Congratulations Idris Elba 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/u5xcjuQ9Oh— TURNIONIOWN (@OluwaSparkle) April 27, 2019
5.
Oh. So I guess I didn’t marry Idris Elba.— natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) April 27, 2019
6.
All the middle aged women seeing Idris Elba’s wedding pictures pic.twitter.com/L5l1FxDkBZ— Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) April 27, 2019
7.
When you find out Idris Elba got married yesterday 😭😭😭 #TheBrideWasStunningToo pic.twitter.com/UZzRM5SxeD— Samaantha Ryner (@Samaantha88) April 27, 2019
8.
How can i wake up and Idris Elba is married pic.twitter.com/8kEOBWyqfa— yoruba shawarma (@eniitej) April 27, 2019
9.
Idris Elba hurt me with this one— 𝓒𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓪✨ (@DoseOfChina) April 28, 2019
I will be ok 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/x5XVJWlTW3
10.
My celebrity crush Idris Elba got married yesterday 😭🤧— Kel’Chi 🦹🏾♀️ 勇敢_珍贵™ (@PluckyPrecious) April 28, 2019
Even my subconscious is single now. pic.twitter.com/yMnsdXkD8K
