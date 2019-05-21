‘I Rebuke This!’ Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour

Like many of us, we all love us some Whitney Houston and miss her fiercely. And now it looks like she may live on with a slew of new projects immortalizing her short life. But one has people in their feelings.

According to the New York Times, ever since Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48, her estate has turned down every project they have been pitched until now. Now, they believe it’s the right time to launch a tour…of her hologram singing.

“Everything is about timing for me,” Pat Houston, the performer’s sister-in-law and former manager, said in an interview with the NY Times.

“It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic.”

This will also include a Broadway musical, and an album of unheard material, and more, but Houston stresses that the hologram tour has “taken precedence over everything.”

Apparently, any future tour dates would feature Houston’s greatest hits such such as “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “The Greatest Love of All” and will be accompanied by her original band and backup singers, which include her brother Gary (and Pat’s husband), the NY Times noted.

We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston to celebrate #WhitneyHouston's incredible legacy in "An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” set to commence early 2020. Stay tuned in the coming months for more info! pic.twitter.com/xK26gacXKb — BASE Hologram (@BASEHologram) May 20, 2019

Honestly, who asked for this?

Now we get that Houston’s family has issues that prior to Houston’s death, her name had some negative conation—her past drug abuse, that infamous 2002 Diane Sawyer interview and her tumultuous marriage to Bobby Brown—but something about this is has us in our feelings. Plus, it’s a little creepy.

And to no one’s surprise, we’re not alone in our reservations. Black Twitter isn’t here for this foolishness and lots to say:

‘I Rebuke This!’ Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com