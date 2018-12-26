How Your Fav Celebs Celebrated Christmas 2018!

Posted 16 hours ago

1. Monica Brown’s Baby Girl Shares Christmas Magic

2. Jordin Sparks And Her Family Are Adorable

3. LeBron And His Family Got Into The Spirit With Matching Onsies

4. The Curry’s Got Into The Christmas Spirit!

🐺🐺🦋🦋🦋

5. Toya’s Family Is Too Cute!

Merry Christmas 🎁🎄🎅🏽

6. Tank’s Kids Wish Us A Merry Christmas

7. The Hart’s Went All Out

8. Porsha Williams And Her Fiance Enjoying Christmas

9. Kenya Moore’s Family On Christmas

10. Gabrielle Union Is Thankful For Her Baby Girl

