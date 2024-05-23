Hometown Hero: Metro Boomin Donates $100,000 To Five Women-Centered St. Louis Nonprofits To Honor His Mother’s Legacy

Globally-renowed artist and music producer Leland Tyler Wayne, who grew up in St. Louis and is known professionally as Metro Boomin , leaders of Rung for Women and Amazon Access presented checks totaling $100,000 to five local nonprofits yesterday. The funds will benefit recipients’ ongoing work to improve the lives of women and children in the St. Louis area.

“I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother. Mine was my inspiration and my hero,” said Metro. “It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with.”

Five organizations each received $20,000:

Each grant will go directly to individual women, helping make their lives a little easier by reducing debt and/or paying expenses such as child care, rent, and utilities.

“We are excited to partner with Metro Boomin in his work to lift up single mothers in St. Louis,” said Leslie Gill, President of Rung. “Inspired by the remarkable love he has for his late mother, he is demonstrating a commitment to women and to our community.”

The funds distributed were raised during the Leslie Joanne Soirée holiday event Metro held at Rung in December, presented by Amazon Access. The artist-producer also hosted ‘Metro Boomin Night’ during the May 20th Cardinals game, where he played a pre-game outdoor music set at the Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village and threw the first pitch, culminating in a 6-3 home team win. Additionally, Metro brought out 45 kids from the Sankofa House, an organization providing solidarity and social space for African diaspora students and allies, promoting activism for silenced voices, and seeking truth in communities and their histories, to join him in this day of celebration and giving back.

With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans were able to take home an exclusive Metro Boomin bobblehead and a portion of each ticket sold was donated to Rung for Women, which offers comprehensive support services for women in St. Louis. Rung is acting as a fiduciary agent for Metro as he establishes his own, independent nonprofit foundation.

Big shout out to Metro for always making a difference in the community!

Hometown Hero: Metro Boomin Donates $100,000 To Five Women-Centered St. Louis Nonprofits To Honor His Mother’s Legacy was originally published on globalgrind.com