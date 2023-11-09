Hip-Hop History Month: 10 Best Rap Albums Of The 2010s

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Continuing with our Hip-Hop History Month celebration, which will also be highlighting the best rap albums released during the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s, we’re now bringing it full circle and current with the best projects released just last decade in the 2010s.

To quote one of the emcees included on this list, what a time was it to be alive!

2010s hip-hop was the first era that was impacted by the now-standard digital boom of streaming services. The rules changed completely sometime around 2015, resulting in odd occurrences like songs from an entire album occupying the Billboard Hot 100 all at once, songs regularly debuting in the top 10 then falling off completely a week later after streams subsided and music industry pillars like record stores and, yes, even the once-vital CD becoming damn-near obsolete. On a positive note, the new platform did open the floodgates for more emcees than ever to be able to enter and bypass the gatekeepers at record labels. Essentially, they ushered in the mindset of becoming your own boss by way of utilizing Bandcamp, SoundCloud and/or directly uploading to a Digital Service Provider themselves — DSP is the preferred term now.

With that said, the albums we chose to include on this list reflect emcees that understood the digital assignment described above and ended up making some of the most timeless rap records of this era. Listed in no particular order, no repeat rappers and only one selection per year, we think these 10 rap LPs reflect the 2010s to a tee. We’re willing to bet your fave isn’t on here, and you probably won’t agree with some of the selections and/or albums we decided to choose from a specific lyricist. All we can say is one thing: bring on the beef! We’re ready for a good debate if you are.

Keep scrolling for our list of the 10 best rap albums of the 2010s in celebration of Hip-Hop History Month, and as per usual let us know where we got it right and who we maybe should’ve left off: