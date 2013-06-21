Celebrities seem to gravitate towards a name that comes equipped with a look of confusion when they’re uttered. Check out our ultimate list of ridiculous celebrity baby names.
Hi, My Name Is: The Craziest Celebrity Baby Names was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Lil’ Kim
Lil’ Kim’s daughter is named ROYAL REIGN.
2. Pharrell Williams
Pharrell and his wife, Helen’s son is named, ROCKET MAN.
3. KimYe
4. Beyonce & Jay Z
Bey and Jay’s bundle of joy is named BLUE IVY.