Hi, My Name Is: The Craziest Celebrity Baby Names

Posted June 21, 2013

Celebrities seem to gravitate towards a name that comes equipped with a look of confusion when they’re uttered. Check out our ultimate list of ridiculous celebrity baby names.

1. Lil’ Kim

Lil’ Kim

Lil’ Kim’s daughter is named ROYAL REIGN.

2. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell and his wife, Helen’s son is named, ROCKET MAN.

3. KimYe

KimYe

4. Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyonce & Jay Z

Bey and Jay’s bundle of joy is named BLUE IVY.

