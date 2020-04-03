Here Are Some Celebrities Who Have Donated To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

4. The Currys Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020 Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha donated to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Feeding America through their foundation Eat. Learn. Play. in order to assist Oakland school children with access to meals. “18,000 kids [in Oakland] rely on at least two meals a day, so we wanna make sure we rally around everyone,” says Ayesha in a video of her and Steph discussing their donations. “We just wanna make sure there’s one less thing to worry about.”

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020 Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo plans to donate $100,000 to the staff members who work at his team’s arena, the Fiserv Forum. “We can get through this together,” he wrote on Twitter. His teammate Khris Middleton matched the offer.

6. LeBron James LeBron’s I Promise School’s Family Resource Center will reportedly remain open, which will help students and families. Michele Campbell, the Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, told USA Today that James was passionate about the Family Resource Center staying open. According to Campbell, he said, “We need to make that happen. We need to do whatever we can to make that happen and make these services stay open.”

7. Rihanna & Jay-Z Both Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation’s donated $2 million to provide a plethora of services like “daycare, food and learning materials to healthcare workers and first responders’ children, while also providing materials to more than 20 thousand children in shelters and virtual mental health care for parents. Home-delivered meals will be expanded to the homeless and elderly populations and the foundations will fight for the release of people in prison and detention.”

8. Zion Williamson New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson pledged to pay the wages of all Smoothie King Center arena workers for a span of 30 days while the NBA is on hiatus.

9. Kim & Kanye West Kanye donated money to two organizations: Dream Center in LA and We Women Empowered in Chicago. Kim donated 20% of her profits from Skims sales to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to provide basic essentials to children and families impacted.

10. Rihanna Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation donated a total of $5 million to help various organizations.

11. Kylie Jenner The young billionaire donated $1 million to relief efforts.

12. Drew Brees New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife pledged $5 million to Louisiana.

13. Bruno Mars Bruno Mars pledged $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to help employees who are currently out of a job.