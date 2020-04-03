CLOSE
coronavirus
Here Are Some Celebrities Who Have Donated To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

1. Ciara & Russell Wilson

The Wilson family donated one million meals in Seattle through Food Lifeline, which distributes goods to shelters and food banks throughout the Western Washington State area. “Everything makes a difference, and together we will conquer this tough time,” Ciara said in an Instagram video.

2. Lecrae

Gospel singer Lecrae teamed up with Love Beyond Walls to set up portable handwashing stations around Atlanta. He detailed in a social media post that 300 homeless people living in the area showed up to shelters in order to sanitize, stressing: “This is not the end.”

3. DJ Khaled

Producer DJ Khaled, along with the medical-resource organization Direct Relief and hands-free soap pump business Simplehuman, he will donate supplies to healthcare workers in Miami and New York with 10,000 medical masks, PPE kits and gloves.

4. The Currys

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha donated to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Feeding America through their foundation Eat. Learn. Play. in order to assist Oakland school children with access to meals. “18,000 kids [in Oakland] rely on at least two meals a day, so we wanna make sure we rally around everyone,” says Ayesha in a video of her and Steph discussing their donations. “We just wanna make sure there’s one less thing to worry about.”

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo plans to donate $100,000 to the staff members who work at his team’s arena, the Fiserv Forum. “We can get through this together,” he wrote on Twitter. His teammate Khris Middleton matched the offer.

6. LeBron James

LeBron’s I Promise School’s Family Resource Center will reportedly remain open, which will help students and families. Michele Campbell, the Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, told USA Today that James was passionate about the Family Resource Center staying open. According to Campbell, he said, “We need to make that happen. We need to do whatever we can to make that happen and make these services stay open.”

7. Rihanna & Jay-Z

Both Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation’s donated $2 million to provide a plethora of services like “daycare, food and learning materials to healthcare workers and first responders’ children, while also providing materials to more than 20 thousand children in shelters and virtual mental health care for parents. Home-delivered meals will be expanded to the homeless and elderly populations and the foundations will fight for the release of people in prison and detention.”

8. Zion Williamson

New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson pledged to pay the wages of all Smoothie King Center arena workers for a span of 30 days while the NBA is on hiatus.

9. Kim & Kanye West

Kanye donated money to two organizations: Dream Center in LA and We Women Empowered in Chicago. Kim donated 20% of her profits from Skims sales to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to provide basic essentials to children and families impacted.

10. Rihanna

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation donated a total of $5 million to help various organizations.

11. Kylie Jenner

The young billionaire donated $1 million to relief efforts.

12. Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife pledged $5 million to Louisiana.

13. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars pledged $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to help employees who are currently out of a job.

14. Lizzo

Lizzo provided lunch for healthcare workers at a number of hospitals.

