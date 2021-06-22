He Don’t Know Naan: Trick Daddy Says Beyoncé Can’t Sing, Jabbed At Jay-Z On Clubhouse

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Trick Daddy, like many other recording artists and celebrities, has used social media channels to express himself and engage with their supporters, sometimes with mixed results. The veteran Florida rapper found himself on the wrong end of vicious criticism after he made an appearance on Clubhouse and took jabs at Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z.

The 46-year-old rapper was in a Clubhouse room this week and made the explosive claim that Beyoncé is devoid of singing and writing talent, despite the Houston superstar gaining several writing and production credits over the course of her career.

“Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music, and Beyoncé don’t write music,” Trick Daddy said. “Beyoncé can’t sing.”

He went on to take a swipe at Jay-Z, suggesting that the only reason the Brooklyn mogul became a star was the passing of fellow BK native, Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.

“New York lost Biggie and they needed a hero,” he said. Trick Daddy then went on to say that Jay-Z “never won the greatest rapper alive” honor during his career, although many people have the artist born Shawn Carter as their top-rated rapper.

The critiques that Trick Daddy rattled off have been expressed before but typically not by another rapper or music artist. With the target square on his back, fans on Twitter used Trick Daddy’s jabs as a moment to ridicule the “I’m A Thug” rapper and attacking his personal struggles and looks.

It isn’t known why Trick Daddy took the shots he did, but the response from Twitter has been vicious and we’ve got those listed out below.

