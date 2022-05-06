Notable HBCU Commencement Speakers For The Class Of 2022

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Graduation season is such a memorable time for so many families across the country. For HBCU students especially, graduation can be one of the most rewarding and special times for these young black men and women.

Many things go into creating a successful graduation day, but one of the most important is having a notable commencement speaker that students look up to.

Listening to a great commencement speech is a right of passage. Young black students get to be inspired by a voice of success and achievement, hopefully enhancing lifelong memories.

In 2018, before he passed, the late Chadwick Boseman delivered Howard University’s 150th commencement. It was one of the most inspirational speeches on all of the internet. Not only did his message inspire the students of Howard, but it also inspired millions of young adults all over the world.

This year the legacy of great HBCU commencement speakers continues and hopefully, more young brilliant minds can be moved.

The most notable HBCU commencement speaker for the class of 2022 is Vice President Kamala Harris. The sitting Vice President will be traveling to Tennessee State University to give her speech to the students. It will likely be a memory that these students won’t soon forget.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will also be on campus for a segment of Tennessee State students.

“We are excited to have the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, and Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, two trailblazers, and history makers, deliver the keynote address for our commencement ceremonies,” said Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover in a statement.

“Commencement marks a major milestone in our students’ lives, but to have the Vice President of the United States as your guest speaker makes this moment even more special for our students and their families. I believe they will also appreciate the fact that both Vice President Harris and Mayor Woodfin are HBCU graduates, a testament to the caliber of students TSU and other HBCUs produce. The TSU family looks forward to both ceremonies and featured speakers.”

Vice President Harris and Mayor Woodfin are some of the most noteworthy figures to grace commencement stages at HBCUs this year. However, there are more significant names that are looking to address the HBCU class of 2022.

Today, we are taking a look at the top 10 HBCU commencement speakers, including Harris and Woodfin, that will be on campuses at these historic institutions over the next couple of weeks.

Notable HBCU Commencement Speakers For The Class Of 2022 was originally published on newsone.com