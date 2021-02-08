A lot of noise was made around the fact that The Weeknd spent $7M of his own money to put on a Super Bowl halftime show that was truly inline with his vision. I personally thought the show was dope, but what did you think?
Here’s some reaction from the Twitter world!
Hate it or Love it? Twitter Reacts to The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
1.
FROM SCARBOROUGH TO THE SUPER BOWL.— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 8, 2021
The finale was incredible. @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/lKihFgE6is
2.
Abel u have no idea how proud you made me feel today i don’t know what’s the right way to describe it but everything you’ve done for this performance was incredibly perfect i knew you gonna nailed it #SuperBowlWeeknd #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/xR8Eh8RCf5— A hUmAn DiSaStEr (@shesgayaf) February 8, 2021
3.
📈 | US iTunes:@TheWeeknd currently has 7 songs in the Top 30, with ‘Blinding Lights’ returning to the #1 spot! pic.twitter.com/wG4Zx9kw4F— The Weeknd Data (@WeekndData) February 8, 2021
4.
The Grammy's after seeing #TheWeeknd at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zOXSyirN9c— JV (@jebezups) February 8, 2021
5.
wow that was so insanely good #TheWeeknd— olganism ᴮᴱ⁷ (@vatrush_ptn) February 8, 2021
pic.twitter.com/19EYY2mrfP
6.
So perfect for 2021, really. https://t.co/u4Nm8kKMs4— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 8, 2021
7.
JUST IN: Twitter tells me, the final minute of #TheWeeknd's performance was the most-Tweeted minute of the #SuperBowl so far.— Tony Morrison • ABC News (@THETonyMorrison) February 8, 2021
8.
Love when the #PepsiHalftime show consists of a single artist who just SINGS #TheWeeknd was awesome! pic.twitter.com/f87TM25yYP— Dev (@Deee_vOOn) February 8, 2021
9.
My momma calling me asking me where I’m at #PepsiHalftime #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/WBcrNAzRqO— 𝔻𝕖𝕧𝕚𝕠𝕟 :) (@Devion4112) February 8, 2021