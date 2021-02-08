HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Hate it or Love it? Twitter Reacts to The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Posted February 8, 2021

A lot of noise was made around the fact that The Weeknd spent $7M of his own money to put on a Super Bowl halftime show that was truly inline with his vision. I personally thought the show was dope, but what did you think?

Here’s some reaction from the Twitter world!

Hate it or Love it? Twitter Reacts to The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Super Bowl Flashback: A List Of Black Singers Who Belted Out The National Anthem
#GorillaGlueGirl: Tessica AKA Gorilla Glue Girl Undergoing Medical Procedure
Wild ‘N Out Back After Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Comments, Twitter Is Excited
Stuck On Stupid: Woman Uses Gorilla Glue To Style Her Hairdo
#BuyBlack: 5 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts To Give Your Partner On Love Day
Courtside Karen: White Woman Booted From Lakers-Hawks Game For Heckling
Close