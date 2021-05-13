19 Classic Photos Of Stevie Wonder & His Celeb Friends

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Stevie Wonder celebrated his 71st birthday this month! Over the years many have admired him for his music and despite the odds rising high above expectations. His voice has touched people all over the world whether it’s his soulful jams or soft ballads, Stevie has managed to give us some of our favorite songs! Throughout his career, he has connected with almost all of our favorite celebrities and public figures. From performances with artists like Whitney Houston, making a difference within our communities around the world with leaders like Nelson Mandela, and even getting in the driver’s seat during his Carpool Karaoke episode, Stevie has given us so many moments to smile about.

As you scroll through the photos below, let “Happy Birthday” (the right and only version) play in your head.

