Stevie Wonder Turns 70! Here Are 10 Fun Facts About The Icon

The legendary Stevie Wonder was born Stevland Hardaway Judkins on May 13, 1950 in Saginaw, Michigan to Calvin Judkins and Lula Mae Hardaway. He was the third of six children.
Wonder’s iconic career began at the young age of 11 after he sang to a member of The Miracles. He then went on to audition at Motown Records and was signed by Berry Gordy.
The rest is history!
However, here are 10 fun facts you may or may not know about the icon.
1. In 1963, Stevie became the youngest artist ever to top the Billboard charts with his song “Fingertips”.
2. Stevie Wonder has a total of nine children. His oldest and youngest child are 40 years apart.
3. Stevie Wonder won an Academy Award for the song “I Just Called to Say I Love You.”
4. Stevie Wonder wasn’t born blind.
5. Stevie has earned numerous awards including a Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award and 25 Grammys.
6. He’s the only artists to win Album of the Year at the Grammy’s for 3 consecutive albums.
7. He performed at the funerals of Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Etta James.
8. Stevie Wonder is a vegan!
9. “Isn’t She Lovely” was penned about his daughter Aisha after her birth.
10. After a car accident in 1973, Stevie was in a horrific car accident that put him in a coma for a short time. He also loss his sense of smell and taste. After a year, he regained both senses.
