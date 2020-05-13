Stevie Wonder Turns 70! Here Are 10 Fun Facts About The Icon

The legendary Stevie Wonder was born Stevland Hardaway Judkins on May 13, 1950 in Saginaw, Michigan to Calvin Judkins and Lula Mae Hardaway. He was the third of six children.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Wonder’s iconic career began at the young age of 11 after he sang to a member of The Miracles. He then went on to audition at Motown Records and was signed by Berry Gordy.

The rest is history!

However, here are 10 fun facts you may or may not know about the icon.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!